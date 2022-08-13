Woman, Her Son, Daughter Die Due To Electrocution In Chhattisgarh: Cops

They had been declared useless on arrival at a close-by hospital, the police official mentioned. (Representational)

Raipur:

A lady and her 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter had been electrocuted in Chhattisgarh’s Bhaloda Bazar district on Saturday, a police official mentioned.

The incident happened in Damakheda village at round 1:30 pm, the Simga police station official mentioned.

“Kamleshwari Dewangan, her son Shesh and daughter Jaya came in contact with a live wire while putting clothes out to dry. The woman accidentally touched the wire and the two children were drawn in when they came to rescue their mother,” he mentioned.

All three had been declared useless on arrival at a close-by hospital, the official mentioned.

