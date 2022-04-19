Woman in Saudi Arabia helps police arrest ‘widows’ scammer’

Saudi Arabia’s safety forces arrested a citizen for scamming widows and divorcees through social media platforms, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior stated on Tuesday.

The Riyadh police detained the person, who grew to become referred to as the “widows’ scammer,” with the assistance of a lady who cooperated with safety forces to lure him and catch him red-handed, the ministry stated in a video posted on Snapchat.

The man reportedly posted advertisements on social media platforms claiming he may also help widows and divorcees finalize paperwork which they should undergo associations and establishments that supply them monetary assist.

He would then present them with cast paperwork provided that they provide him a share of the cash they get.

In the video posted by the ministry, a lady who’s in a police automotive may be seen speaking on the telephone with the suspect, telling him she is a widow and that she has the paperwork he had requested for as a way to assist her.

The police arrested him after he shared his location together with her, the ministry stated, including that it has taken the mandatory authorized measures in opposition to him and transferred him to the general public prosecution.

