Woman In Wheelchair Denied Entry At Gurgaon Restaurant; Owner Apologises

A restaurant within the Delhi-NCR lately got here underneath fireplace after it reportedly refused entry to a lady with bodily incapacity. The girl, named Shrishti Pandey, claimed that the restaurant denied her entry as it might “disturb other customers”. She took to Twitter to explain the incident. According to her Twitter thread, she visited the favored restaurant Raasta, situated in Gurugram’s DLF Cyberhub, together with her buddy and household on Friday. There she was stopped on the entry and a workers on the entrance desk mentioned, “Wheelchair andar nahi jaygi (the wheelchair will not go inside)”.

Further describing the incident, she mentioned, “We thought it was an accessibility issue, but it wasn’t”. In truth, the workers denied them entry and pointed in direction of her, saying, “andar customers disturb hojaynge” (The clients will get disturbed)” Then after a lot of arguement, they were allegedly made to sit outside, which was “unsafe” for Ms. Pandey as she can’t sit out in cold for long “as a result of my physique will get spastic.”

“I’m heartbroken. Awfully unhappy. And I really feel disgusted,” she added.

Read the detailed incident right here:

She also shared a video of the incident, where we could see an argument between the restaurant staff and a guest who accompanied Ms. Pandey.

The tweet went viral in no time with hundreds and thousands of people retweeting and condemning the incident.

The Gurugram Police responded to her tweet seeking her contact details for further action. Filmmaker and actor Pooja Bhatt too commented on the tweet saying that she was “terribly saddened” by the incident.

However, the restaurant management at Raasta was also prompt enough to respond to the incident. They apologized for the incident and said that they are taking necessary steps internally to heighten sensitivity and empathy for their staff.

“As part of our efforts we have now already reached out to the aggrieved patron to personally apologise to them,” Goumtesh Singh, Founder Partner at Raasta, said in a post.

Read the complete post here: