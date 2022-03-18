Americas
Woman Injured After Shooting In Lowry Hill Neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A girl suffered life-threatening accidents after a capturing within the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis.
According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South round 7:30 Friday morning on the report of a capturing. They discovered {that a} girl had been injured and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
Police imagine an argument escalated, and there was a capturing in or close to the road.
The incident is below investigation.