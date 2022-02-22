Woman jumps on rope while wearing high heels to create record. Watch

Guinness World Records’ Instagram web page is crammed with movies showcasing folks making superb data. Most of these data depart folks completely surprised and the movies capturing them are intriguing to look at. Just like this clip that showcases a girl leaping on a rope whereas carrying a pair of excessive heels. There is an opportunity that her skillful efficiency will make you wish to say “Wow”.

“Most bum bounces in high heels on a slackline in one min, 25 by Olga Henry,” the organisation wrote whereas posting the video. They additionally added a number of hashtags and one in all them is Santa Monica Beach – indicating the place the place she showcased her efficiency. The seashore is situated in California, USA.

Though quick, the clip of the report is completely attention-grabbing to look at. The video reveals a girl, carrying excessive heels, leaping on a rope with completely ease. What is much more great to see is her acing the feat whereas sporting an enormous smile.

Take a have a look at the video posted by Guinness World Records on Instagram:

The video has been posted about ten hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 23,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up numerous feedback. While some had been merely surprised by this superb ability, a number of questioned why somebody would create such a report.

“So random,” wrote an Instagram person. “That’s already hard to do but in HEELS?!” posted one other. “Why is this a record,” requested a 3rd. “Wow. That’s really impressive,” exclaimed a fourth.

What are your ideas on this very attention-grabbing and weird report?