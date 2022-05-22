Woman killed, 2 others injured after car reverses into Byfield farm stand

NEWBURY — One girl was killed and two others had been severely injured after a automotive crashed into the checkout part of a family-owned farm stand in Byfield.

Newbury Police Chief John Lucey stated the crash occurred round 3:35 p.m. on the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center. Byfield is a village in Newbury. Lucey stated the automotive was accelerating at a “high rate of speed in reverse” when it hit into the part.

He stated it’s unclear proper now why the automotive began accelerating in reverse, however the driver remained on scene and was absolutely cooperating with investigators.

“Right now, the primary concern is finding out what happened here and supporting the family in a very, very tragic event.”

A boy and grownup male injured and brought to the hospital. Lucey stated the boy had critical accidents whereas the person had “significant” accidents.

Neighbors within the space stated they’re surprised.

Dan Hartman lives just some doorways down from the Byfield Greenhous and Garden Center and stated he visits typically.

“They are always very helpful, very friendly,” stated Hartman. “They always take good care of my kids and my wife.”

Police haven’t launched the names of any of the victims on this incident.

As of Saturday evening, no costs have been filed.