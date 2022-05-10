Woman killed, another critically injured in Ridgewood, Queens shooting

NEW YORK – One girl has died and one other is in vital situation after being shot in Queens Monday morning.

It began as a home incident inside an condominium on Fresh Pond Road close to Palmetto Street, and police are nonetheless on the lookout for the gunman.

Police say the dispute was between a 51-year-old sufferer and the 55-year-old suspect. Police sources stated the suspect is the sufferer’s boyfriend.

A 48-year-old girl, the downstairs neighbor, went upstairs to verify on the commotion.

Police say the suspect opened hearth, taking pictures the 51-year-old within the head, and the 48-year-old was struck twice.

Both girls have been rushed to the Elmhurst Hospital, however the 51-year-old didn’t survive. Police say she was a civilian member of the NYPD with 11 years of service. She labored for data know-how bureau at police headquarters.

The different sufferer is in vital situation.

“All of the police cars were blocking everything off. Business actually slowed up for us, because they weren’t allowing anyone in the store. We’re just doing deliveries right now,” stated Rico Stephen of Bakers Dozen Bagels.

“It’s not the norm here. It’s usually a very good, quiet neighborhood,” stated Anne Marie Kenyon. “It’s awful. It’s happening everywhere. It’s scary.”

Anyone with any data is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can even submit a tip via their website or through DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are saved confidential.

New York City Gun Violence

More



More



