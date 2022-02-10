Woman leaves husband for another woman only to be ghosted

A lady has revealed how she left her husband to start out a relationship with a girl who ghosted her for 2 months.

Joni Cassidy, a university recruiter from the US, deserted her first marriage on the age of 28 to pursue a relationship with Rachelle.

Joni, who now shares updates on her LGBTQ+ household on TikTok, admits that when she first left her marriage for her now spouse, individuals thought it was “just a phase,” The Sun studies.

However, two years after they met the ladies had been married, and have gone on to have two kids collectively, Knox and Zoey, via IUI.

Sharing the story of their relationship, Joni wrote: “Rachelle and I first laid eyes on each other at a small volleyball tournament in Bassett, Nebraska.

“We were on the same tippy cup team at the Corral Bar that night, and I introduced myself.

“After the tournament I sent her a Facebook message, she responded two months later.

“I convinced her to come to a tailgate with me for a Husker game and the rest is history.

“She proposed on a trip to Oregon at Multnomah Falls, we got married in November 2015 and now we have a beautiful family.”

Viewers had been left touched by the couple’s heartwarming story, sharing their assist within the feedback.

One wrote: “Beautiful! It’s definitely not a phase!”

“Don’t worry about other people … I’ve been married to my wife for 13 years and my dad still thinks it’s a phase,” added one other.

While a 3rd wrote, “It’s not a phase, it’s the truth and I’m so happy for you and your beautiful family.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission