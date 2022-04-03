Woman mimics Alia Bhatt as she orders some pizza, mentions Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Have you ever watched the sort of movies the place folks mimic sure celebrities as they order meals over a telephone name? Even if you have not, we’ve acquired you lined with this latest video that’s gaining momentum. This video that was recently shared on Instagram exhibits how a lady mimics actor Alia Bhatt’s voice as she orders some pizza over name.

The video opens to indicate this mimicry artist named Chandni, smiling and suppressing her laughter as she makes an attempt to order some pizza in Alia Bhatt’s voice. She pulls off this job so convincingly that the individual taking her order will get fairly confused and even asks her the place she is asking from. Wittily sufficient, Chandni additionally mentions Ranbir Kapoor as if he’s sitting proper along with her and goes on concerning the sort of pizza she needs.

The Instagram web page of the mimicry artist has over 39,000 followers as of now and the numbers are shortly going up. Chandni additionally has a YouTube channel the place she uploads movies of herself principally mimicking actors and it typically will get viral. The channel has over 50,000 subscribers.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram only a day in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease laughing out loud at this prank telephone name. It has additionally obtained greater than 1.1 lakh views on it up to now.

An Instagram person wrote, “Bahut bura hua uske sath..he will have trust issues for the rest of his life!” The remark was accompanied by a number of laughing face emojis. “Alia rocked, delivery boy shocked,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Sheesh emotional damage incoming.”

What are your ideas on this video? Would you may have believed that this was Alia Bhatt calling?