Woman pauses wedding ceremony midway for this strange reason. Watch viral video

If you’re a common on social media, you should have seen numerous movies of {couples} getting married. However, this video of a girl who stopped her wedding ceremony ceremony halfway due to a very unusual motive is one thing which you should have by no means watched. It could possibly be the stuff of nightmares for a lot of however the best way the lady dealt with the scenario and laughed it off is pleasant to look at.

The video was posted by Becky Jefferies, a Dubai-based digital creator, on her Instagram account 5 days in the past. It has acquired greater than 3.13 lakh views thus far. “That one time I forgot half of my wedding dress when I walked down the aisle,” says the textual content on the video. The girl was about to say her vows when she tells the particular person officiating the marriage to pause for a second. She realises that she is lacking an attachment to her gown. She took the mic and introduced, “I just realised when I got to the end of the aisle that I’m missing half of my dress. Maybe I could put it on now.” The girl then says that she had a dream two nights in the past that she did this and walked on the aisle with out it. A lady then brings the prepare of her wedding ceremony gown and she or he wears it. In the top of the video, she says “we can resume now” because the company cheer for her.

“That one time I had to grab the mic, pause my wedding ceremony and finish getting dressed at the alter. Exactly how it played out in my nightmares. Not at all how I imagined the wedding would go, but none of us will forget it this way. Thanks to all of you who laughed along with me that day,” says the caption of the video.

“OMG Babe,you handled it like a queen, so gorgeous,” commented an Instagram consumer. “It made the moment even more special and fun,” mentioned one other. A 3rd commented, “Becky this was definitely a highlight to my wedding planning career!! Moments we will all never forget!”

