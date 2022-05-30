Woman performs viral dance trend aboard Delhi metro. Watch

Social media tendencies are arduous to overlook, particularly in the event that they contain dance challenges. And the latest ‘jiggle jiggle’ dance challenge is an example. The trend is gaining traction, a lot so, {that a} girl took it to a different degree by performing it aboard a Delhi metro.

The video was posted on Instagram by Kashikabassi. Her Instagram bio says she is the ‘Star Miss Teen Capital of India 2021 and Miss Delhi 2021’. It additionally mentions her as an ‘actress, mannequin, dancer and singer’.

The video opens to indicate a girl carrying a red-polka dot jumpsuit who’s performing the hook step of the ‘My cash do not jiggle jiggle’ pattern on a Delhi metro. “Money don’t jiggle jiggle,” reads the caption of the video she posted on her Instagram web page.

Watch the video beneath:

The video, posted a day in the past on Instagram, has been seen greater than 337,000 instances and has amassed over 16,300 likes. Several individuals praised the girl’s confidence.

“Need a lot of courage to dance in a metro,” commented a person with a coronary heart emoticon. “Confidenceeeeeeee,” wrote one other with elevating fingers emoji. “That’s called Confidence,” expressed a 3rd with clapping emoticons. “Guts Level – Pro Max,” posted one other.

What are your views on the video?