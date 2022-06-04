Woman plays guitar and sings for her dog. Pooch’s reaction is too cute to handle

Pet parents usually love to pamper their pet infants in any method they’ll. From shopping for them presents to performing for them, the acts of pampering contain varied issues. Just like this submit that exhibits a wonderful state of affairs. It exhibits a woman singing music for her canine. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you cheerful and smiling.

“For a sweet and sentimental song, Doug sure is excited. Today’s #songformydog is Iris by @googoodollsofficial. Comment below what I should sing to him next!” she wrote whereas sharing the video.

The video exhibits her sitting on flooring along with her guitar. The canine is seen sitting on a mattress stored beside her. Throughout the video, the girl retains on singing in an exquisite voice. What is wonderful to see is the canine’s response to the efficiency.

Take a take a look at the attractive video:

The video has been posted just a few days in the past. Since being shared, the video has accrued greater than 6.4 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied feedback.

The canine showcased within the video additionally has its personal Instagram web page. “Thank you everyone for listening. We will be putting the full versions of these covers up on Spotify soon!” learn a remark from the web page.

“Love this so much,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “The way he wags his tail and looks at you,” posted one other. “Looooove,” commented a 3rd. “The absolute look of pure love he gives you is everything,” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?