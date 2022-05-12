Woman posts lip-syncing video, people say she looks like Alia Bhatt

If you’re a common consumer of the Internet, you could have seen videos that present lookalikes of celebrities, particularly film stars. There is now a modern inclusion to that class and this video reveals a girl who individuals suppose seems like Alia Bhatt. There is an opportunity that while you see the video, the uncanny resemblance of the lady to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor will stun you too.

The lady who goes by the title Celesti Bairagey on Instagram posted the video. The video reveals her lip-syncing and grooving to the track Dholna. The hit quantity first appeared within the 1997 romantic movie Dil to Pagal Hai and was sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar.

Take a take a look at the video:

Since being posted on May 1, the video has collected almost 3.2 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The submit has prompted many to speak about her likeness with Alia Bhatt.

“Aaaiiiillllaaaaa Aliya,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Alia Bhatt,” posted one other together with the smiling emoji. “2nd Aliya Bhatt,” commented a 3rd. “Looking like Alia Bhatt,” posted a fourth. Many additionally shared coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your ideas on the video?