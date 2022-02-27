Woman pranks husband with cake that looks like burger. Watch his reaction

Everything is cake is a development that refuses to die down and remains to be there. If you’re a common consumer of the Internet, then likelihood is once in a while you come throughout posts that present individuals baking or displaying muffins that look completely like one thing else. There is now one other inclusion to that class and it’s a submit that reveals a lady pranking her husband with a burger that really is – sure, you’ve gotten guessed it proper, a cake.

Kristy Sarah shared the submit on Instagram. “What should I get made into a cake next!?” she wrote whereas posting the video. The clip opens to indicate a textual content that reads, “Serving my husband realistic cake and seeing if he notices.” The video then reveals the girl displaying how the burger is definitely a cake. The actual enjoyable begins when she calls her husband and locations the meals in entrance of him.

We received’t give away all the things, so check out the video:

The video has been posted two days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered 5.5 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied feedback.

“I need some chickennnn,” wrote an Instagram consumer together with a number of laughing out loud emoticons. “The head movement,” shared one other. “Man when your taste buds are prepared for savoury and you get sweet? Your brain short circuits,” shared a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?