Woman recalls horror after being attacked on remote WA highway

A younger girl has revealed how she was stalked, bashed and choked in a chilling roadside assault in outback Western Australia.

Jordy Honner, 20, left to drive house from Carnarvon along with her two kelpies about 3pm on Friday after every week away with a pal.

But she wasn’t lengthy into her journey when seen a white Holden Colorado ute was following her after they each pulled in to the Billabong Roadhouse, within the state’s Mid West, and the person behind the wheel didn’t depart his automobile.

Ms Honner pulled her Landcruiser right into a parking space alongside the North West Coastal Highway about 5 kilometres south of the roadhouse, which is when issues took a horrific flip.