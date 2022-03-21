Woman recalls horror after being attacked on remote WA highway
A younger girl has revealed how she was stalked, bashed and choked in a chilling roadside assault in outback Western Australia.
Jordy Honner, 20, left to drive house from Carnarvon along with her two kelpies about 3pm on Friday after every week away with a pal.
But she wasn’t lengthy into her journey when seen a white Holden Colorado ute was following her after they each pulled in to the Billabong Roadhouse, within the state’s Mid West, and the person behind the wheel didn’t depart his automobile.
Ms Honner pulled her Landcruiser right into a parking space alongside the North West Coastal Highway about 5 kilometres south of the roadhouse, which is when issues took a horrific flip.
The man additionally pulled into the parking space and approached Ms Honner, asking for her quantity.
“He turned around and said, ‘What’s ya number?’ and I said, ‘I’m not interested mate’ … and he’s like ‘nah, what’s ya number?’ he asked me six times,” she stated.
It was then the person attacked Ms Honner, choking her unconscious as she tried to seize a knife from her automobile.
She was then dragged underneath her Landcruiser, with a truck driver discovering her on the parking space about 5 hours later along with her canines nonetheless by her aspect.
Ms Honner drove to Jurien Bay Hospital dazed and confused, the place she was handled for a number of abrasions to her face.