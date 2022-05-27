Woman released on warning for alleged TERS fraud | News24

A girl was launched on a warning for allegedly defrauding the Covid-19 Temporary Employer and Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

Debbie Braun, 55, appeared within the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, quickly after her arrest by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit.

Braun had earlier handed herself over to the Hawks for allegedly defrauding the Labour Department of R17 000.

Braun claimed TERS cash for an worker, of which three months had been paid to the worker.

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the remaining two months’ funds had been allegedly utilized by Braun.

She was launched on a warning, with stringent situations, and is anticipated again in court docket on 21 June.