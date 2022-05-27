Woman released on warning for alleged TERS fraud | News24
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images
A girl was launched on a warning for allegedly defrauding the Covid-19 Temporary Employer and Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).
Debbie Braun, 55, appeared within the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, quickly after her arrest by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit.
Braun had earlier handed herself over to the Hawks for allegedly defrauding the Labour Department of R17 000.
Braun claimed TERS cash for an worker, of which three months had been paid to the worker.
According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the remaining two months’ funds had been allegedly utilized by Braun.
She was launched on a warning, with stringent situations, and is anticipated again in court docket on 21 June.
We reside in a world the place details and fiction get blurred
In instances of uncertainty you want journalism you’ll be able to belief. For 14 free days, you’ll be able to have entry to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, high opinions and a spread of options. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later right now. Thereafter you may be billed R75 per thirty days. You can cancel anytime and in the event you cancel inside 14 days you will not be billed.