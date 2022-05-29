Woman runs like Captain Jack Sparrow at Disneyland until she finds man dressed like him. Watch viral video

A video posted by British comic Stephanie Booty has gone viral and sparked laughter amongst folks. The hilarious video reveals her operating round Disneyland like Johnny Depp’s character Captain Jack Sparrow from the movie sequence Pirates of the Caribbean. That, nevertheless, isn’t all. The video additionally reveals how she retains operating till she meets somebody dressed just like the character.

While sharing the video she posted wrote “Found him” because the caption. Alongside, she additionally added a number of hashtags. They are jacksparrow, #piratesofthecaribbean, #disneylandparis, and #disney.

The video opens to a textual content insert that reads, “Doing the Jack Sparrow run until I find Jack Sparrow.” The video then reveals her doing simply that till she meets an worker on the theme park dressed just like the character. The video ends with each of them imitating Captain Jack Sparrow’s iconic run.

Take a have a look at the video:

Since being posted a number of days in the past, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has collected greater than 2.6 million likes and the numbers are rapidly growing. The put up has additionally prompted folks to share numerous appreciative feedback.

“Omg this is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” shared an Instagram person. “Omg!! This is way too cool,” wrote one other. “Legend! Soo wish I was there with you. Have the best time,” expressed a 3rd. “This is the best thing on the internet,” commented a fourth. “Love the moment you both paused and just stared at each other and then start running together,” posted a fifth.

In one other put up, she additionally shared a number of photos with Disneyland’s Captain Jack Sparrow. “The man, the legend, Captain Jack Sparrow. If he ever needs a running double, I’m ya gal” she wrote whereas posting the photographs.

What are your ideas on the video?