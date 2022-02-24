Woman shames gym worker over ‘weird’ act

The lady has publicly referred to as out the gymnasium over the “scary” incident – and it’s not the primary time one thing like this has occurred.

A lady within the US has slammed a gymnasium, alleging considered one of its workers accessed her membership particulars and used it to depart her a “weird” voicemail.

In a sequence of movies posted final week @kenyastephh referred to as out the incident as “guys need to understand that it’s actually scary to do sh*t like that”.

“I wasn’t even at the gym for more than five minutes today and a worker pulled my phone number from my gym pass and called me and left a voicemail,” she mentioned.

In one other video she shared a snippet of the voicemail, in which you’ll be able to hear a male voice saying “hello this is EOS Fitness … I saw you doing glute spreads” earlier than it cuts off.

“Friendly reminder to men to please not do things like this,” she captioned the voicemail.

“This is very scary, too many weird things happen, I’m sorry for the women and I wish this wouldn’t happen.”

Kenya added that she hadn’t been within the room “more than five minutes” when she obtained the voicemail and had been within the “back corner” of the gymnasium” so “I wasn’t too visible”.

“I always wear a jacket around my waist to avoid this stuff, I was just trying to take some pics before my workout,” she mentioned.

Kenya has since let the gymnasium’s supervisor know, in addition to requesting they take away her cellphone quantity and title from their database.

She was not a member of the gymnasium and had been exercising there on a visitor go along with her pal.

Other ladies joined in Kenya in slamming the person who left the cellphone name, labelling it “unprofessional”.

“He can get fired for this, I work at (a) gym and this is a big no-no,” one wrote.

“This is so out of order. I used to work at a gym as a duty manager,” one other commented.

“If I found someone doing that I would have them leave immediately.”

Some mentioned they too had obtained undesirable advances from male workers who had accessed their private info.

“This has happened to me twice at two different gyms, it’s not cool,” one commented.

“They texted me, I was scared,” one other wrote.

“My pizza guy pulled my number once, safe to say I never ordered from that location again,” one lady shared.