Woman shares “incredible” McDonald’s menu items you can get in India

A video tour of McDonald’s in India has mouths watering internationally.

Swasti Shukla Buick, a video producer and blogger, took her viewers alongside for a tasty exploration of a McDonald’s restaurant in New Delhi, India. Her video has been considered over seven million instances on TikTok.

McDonald’s has greater than 31,000 eating places in 119 international locations. The firm provides regionalized variations of its menu with numerous merchandise distinctive to particular locales, a method that has enhanced its marketability internationally.

In line with native tradition, India is “the first country in the world where McDonald’s does not offer any beef or pork items,” in accordance with the chain. McDonald’s additionally says that vegetarian and non-vegetarian merchandise are ready individually to satisfy particular dietary necessities.

Roughly eight in 10 Indian adults observe some restrictions on meat of their weight loss program, in accordance with the Pew Research Center, as dietary legal guidelines and traditions are a part of the nation’s most generally practiced religions. Some Hindus keep away from consuming beef as a result of cows are historically considered as sacred, whereas Muslim teachings prohibit pork. Four in 10 Indian adults describe themselves as “vegetarian,” in accordance with a Pew survey in 2021.

“Of course, you can’t go to India and not go to McDonald’s,” Buick informed her viewers. “The food options here are so different.”

She listed off a number of the choices out there solely in India: the Big Spicy Wrap out there with paneer or hen, the Maharaja Mac, the Butter Chicken Grilled Burger, the McSpicy with paneer or hen, the McAloo Tikki Burger, the Pizza McPuff and Masala Chai as a beverage.

Buick additionally confirmed viewers how she added a bag of piri piri spice combine to an order of fries in a “shake shake bag” and shook up the combination. “Now you have some seasoned fries and they taste so good,” she mentioned, savoring the snack on digital camera.

“McDonald’s in India is THE BEST,” the blogger declared in her caption.

Viewers shared their jealousy of Buick’s meal within the feedback beneath her video.

“Why is McDonald’s a delicacy everywhere else in the world except America,” one person lamented.

“@McDonald’s can we bring the McAloo Tikki to America?” one other viewer pleaded. “Even for a limited release?

“Those fries are killing me, they appear superb,” gushed a third comment.

Buick has taken her TikTok audience on tours of other U.S. chains in India, including Starbucks, Taco Bell, KFC and Burger King.

Newsweek reached out to Buick for remark.