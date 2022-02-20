Woman shares jaw-dropping transformation on TikTok

A social media star with over 10 million followers has shared an image of herself earlier than her makeover, and lots of can not imagine it’s the identical particular person.

A social media star is providing glow-up tricks to others after finishing an unbelievable transformation on herself.

Bailey Rose Spinn shared a video of her superb makeover on her TikTok web page, The Sun reported.

Over an image of herself as a brunette youngster, Bailey wrote: “I wonder what I’m gonna look like when I’m older.”

The video then modified to exhibiting Bailey as she seems now – blonde, slim and usually considerably scantily-clad.

“Yes that is me,” she captioned the clip. “Anyone want some glow up tips?”

Viewers have been fast to touch upon the video, with one writing: “You don’t even look like the same person.”

“There is no way that’s you,” one other particular person commented.

“Wait what, glow uppppp for sure,” a 3rd particular person added.

Others desperately requested Bailey for some makeover ideas, with one writing: “I need glow up tips pls.”

“Can I please have glow up tips?” another person added.

Another particular person wrote: “Yas girl glow up tips please I look like I just got dragged through someone’s nightmare and the acne monster chose me instead of my sister.”

And one other remark learn: “I definitely would really like glow up tips but just remember that everyone is beautiful and amazing in their own way.”

Bailey has turn out to be an enormous identify on social media over the previous few years, and now has over 10 million followers on TikTok.

This story initially appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission.