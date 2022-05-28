Woman shot dead, alleged killer charged

A 30-year-old man will face courtroom on Saturday, charged with the capturing homicide of a much-loved younger lady on the Sunshine Coast.

Currimundi lady Feebie McIntosh, 25, was shot within the head throughout an incident at a house on Coolum St at Dicky Beach about 9am Friday.

Camera Icon Feebie McIntosh has been remembered as a ravishing soul. Contributed Credit: News Corp Australia

Camera Icon She succumbed to her accidents at Caloundra Base Hospital. Contributed Credit: News Corp Australia

Police described the incident as a “disturbance” and have stated after Ms McIntosh was shot she was taken to Caloundra Base Hospital by a 58-year-old man who was identified to her.

She later died in hospital.

The man charged in relation to her demise was arrested about 3:30pm Friday after police intercepted his automobile on Fitzwilliam Street at Sippy Downs.

Police say Ms McIntosh and her alleged killer have been identified to one another, nevertheless preliminary investigations counsel the homicide was not domestic-violence associated.

Camera Icon The home the place the capturing allegedly came about. Patrick Woods Credit: News Corp Australia

It’s understood the pair have been collectively visiting the house the capturing came about at and each have been mates with the lady who owned the property.

She is aiding police with their investigation.

The alleged homicide, who resides at Narangba 34 kilometres north of Brisbane, is because of face Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

Tributes for Ms McIntosh have flowed on social media with mates describing her as a “bubbly, beautiful and caring” individual.

“Rest in peace darlin,” Jason Mawson wrote on Facebook.

“This never should have happened, I can’t believe it,” Cath Quinlan stated.

Zac Claire remembered Ms McIntosh’s “good soul”.

He stated: “Whenever I needed someone you would be there, you helped me through some of my hardest times”.