Woman shot dead at wake, four others injured in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

A girl was shot useless and three different individuals injured throughout an assault by gunmen at a Nine Night in Central Village, St Catherine on Friday.

Reports are that the deceased feminine, arrived on the island Thursday, to bury her mom and was on the wake that was being held within the Spaulding part of the talked about parish when gunmen invaded the occasion.

Sources report that armed males opened fireplace on a gaggle of individuals earlier than escaping.

Police have been known as and through a search of the realm 4 individuals have been discovered affected by gunshot wounds, the injured have been rushed to the hospital the place one lady from the group succumbed to accidents.

The different victims within the group have been admitted to a hospital.

The assault comes simply days after a separate incident the place two individuals, one among them the sister of Ananda Dean, have been shot and killed and two different individuals injured in the identical parish.

There have been no reported connections between the 2 instances.