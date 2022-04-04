Woman slashed in face at Bronx subway station: Cops

A person slashed a girl within the face throughout a dispute at a Bronx subway station final week, police stated Sunday.

The two had been feuding on the Fordham Road station round 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday evening when the person pulled out a knife and reduce the 45-year-old sufferer within the face, cops stated.

The man fled up the steps to the road after the assault. He was later noticed inside a bodega positioned at 221 East 188 Street, authorities stated.

The sufferer was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in secure situation the place she was handled for her accidents.

Police launched video of the suspect contained in the bodega carrying a grey jacket, blue denims, white sneakers and a navy blue winter hat. He had a beard and a blue medical masks round his neck, the footage reveals.

Those with data concerning the incident are requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).