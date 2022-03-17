Woman Smoking While On Home Oxygen Killed In Haverhill Fire

HAVERHILL (CBS) – A girl smoking whereas on oxygen was killed in a hearth at a house in Haverhill late Wednesday evening.

Flames broke out in a primary flooring condo on Pilling Street round 10 p.m., however firefighters had been capable of hold it from spreading to the remainder of the triple-decker home.

“As soon as they came, they just started bustin’, bustin’ windows out and they went right in,” neighbor Ann Brady informed reporters.

“It was just mass confusion. Never seen that many fire trucks or ambulances or police on the street before,” mentioned neighbor Daniel Crowley.

“The victim was located in the rear of the apartment and crews were able to remove her from the building. She was transferred to Trinity ambulance and unfortunately passed away from her injuries,” Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Link informed reporters.

The fireplace was dominated unintentional. The girl’s identify was not launched. But the State Fire Marshal’s Office mentioned she was 60 years outdated.

“I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones following last night’s tragedy,” Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien mentioned in a press release. “I also want to remind the community that smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts, and smoking on home oxygen is especially dangerous because oxygen makes it easier for a fire to start and spread. If you or a loved one use home oxygen, please don’t smoke.”

Ten different individuals in the home had been capable of get out safely. The Red Cross discovered them a spot to remain for the evening.