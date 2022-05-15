Woman stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn, cops say

A girl was stabbed to loss of life in Brooklyn Sunday morning, cops stated.

The violence broke out throughout a dispute on Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant at round 11 a.m., in response to police.

The lady, whose identify and age weren’t obtainable, was pronounced lifeless on the scene, cops stated.

An individual of curiosity was taken into custody, in response to police.

The motive was not instantly identified and police have been investigating.