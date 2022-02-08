Woman staying in Madrid tries Indian food for first time. Watch how she reacts

Trying out a brand new delicacies is at all times thrilling. Probably that’s the reason the movies that showcase folks consuming new dishes usually depart others intrigued. Just like this video that exhibits a girl staying in Madrid making an attempt Indian meals for the primary time ever.

Content creator Fatima de Tetuan posted the video on her Instagram web page. “I can’t believe I haven’t tried any foods in my 20 years of life? Which one should I try next?” she wrote whereas posting the video. She additionally shared that the restaurant the place she ate Indian meals is known as UdaiPur and is positioned in Madrid.

The video opens to point out a textual content “First time trying Indian food” and her repeating the identical. The clip then exhibits her having fun with rooster tikka masala with roti. Almost immediately after placing the meals in her mouth, she reacts.

Take a take a look at the video to see her response to tasting Indian meals for the primary time.

The video has been posted just a few days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback.

“How did you miss this for that long- but also totally unrelated but I love your reactions lmao,” wrote an Instagram person. “Girl you were wearing WHITE in an Indian restaurant just howww,” joked one other. The similar notion was echoed by just a few others too. “First time? Bruhh Indian food is my go to,” shared a 3rd. “Tikka masala is literally the best food ever,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?