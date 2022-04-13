Woman ‘strangled, sexually assaulted’: cops

A person has been charged after an alleged “brutal” sexual assault at a park in Perth simply earlier than Christmas.

Police mentioned a lady, aged in her 20s, was strolling by way of Charles Treasure Park in Cannington about 11.30pm on December 23 when she was allegedly approached by a 20-year-old man.

“It will be further alleged the man punched the victim several times in the face before strangling and sexually assaulting her,” police mentioned in a press release on Wednesday.

“He stole her handbag and mobile phone before fleeing.”

The lady was handled in hospital for her accidents.

Police mentioned the lady was punched, strangled and sexually assaulted.

The accused man, who’s in custody, was charged this week with two counts every of aggravated sexual penetration with out consent and indecent assault.

He has additionally been charged with one rely every of impeding one other individual’s regular respiratory or blood circulation by making use of strain to the neck, assault occasioning bodily hurt and aggravated theft.

Acting Police Commissioner Col Blanch mentioned officers had accomplished a “mountain of work” to make the arrest.

“It was a brutal sexual assault,” he instructed 6PR radio on Wednesday.

“These are the ones that really impact on our community.

“I’m pleased for the victim that we’ve got some resolution at this point.

“The man is still to go before a court, but this was a horrific offence and something that I certainly don’t tolerate.”

The charged man is because of seem in Perth Magistrates Court on April 20.