A 29-year-old girl died early Saturday morning after being struck by a car on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The girl had fallen from a celebration bus onto the freeway earlier than being struck by the car, KCBS-TV reported.

The California Highway Patrol obtained a name simply earlier than 3 a.m. reporting a pedestrian struck by a car on the freeway south of Alameda Street, the CHP mentioned in a press release.

The girl, who was not recognized, appeared to have been struck within the northbound lanes, the CHP mentioned. She was pronounced useless on the scene.

The driver of the car that struck the lady was not injured and remained on the scene after the collision, in response to the CHP, which is investigating the incident.

No different data was out there.