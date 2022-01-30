Woman surprises nephew, shows up with a limo on his 10th birthday. Watch

Pretty a lot each individual has fond reminiscences from their childhood about that one enjoyable aunt who all the time made their desires come true. One such aunt has not too long ago taken to Twitter to share a video the place she has made her nephew’s dream come true. She confirmed up in a limousine on her nephew’s tenth birthday.

A limousine, or limo for brief, is a giant luxurious automobile pushed by a chauffeur and divided into two compartments, one for the motive force and one for the passengers. And similar to many others, it was this child’s dream as effectively to see one in actual life. But his aunt took it to the subsequent degree by not solely getting one for him to have a look at, but in addition for him to journey in for his tenth birthday.

As the boy got here out of faculty along with his backpack nonetheless on his shoulders he noticed his aunt sitting in a limousine and searching at him. He promptly responded by saying that he thought that she can be at work. She then clarified that she needed to take an off to be able to give him the perfect birthday ever. “My nephew said he never saw a limo in real life, so I surprised him and pulled up to his school in one for his birthday,” reads the caption to this video.

Watch it right here:

The video was posted on Twitter on January 28. So far, it has accrued greater than 1.9 million views and several other feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring this aunt’s candy shock for her nephew.

“This is so cute,” posted a Twitter consumer. “This is amazing,” commented one other. “Lol I’m smiling so hard,” posted a 3rd. “His reaction when he turned around haha that was hella tight. Great job and happy birthday,” commented one more.

What are your ideas on this birthday shock video?