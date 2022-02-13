Woman tracked after alleged rape on TV set

A BBC worker was allegedly tailed by a personal investigator after she advised her bosses she was attacked whereas recording a cooking present.

A BBC worker allegedly raped throughout filming of a cookery contest was tailed by personal detectives after telling bosses.

The lady claims she was attacked in London in September final 12 months.

The Sun reported, she had been engaged on BBC Three present Hungry For It, which is hosted by Stacey Dooley, 34.

BBC Studio chiefs moved the lady to a lodge after her grievance and it was whereas staying there that she was put below surveillance, a report handed to The Sun on Sunday reveals.

It particulars her comings and goings on the lodge and police station and names the investigating officers.

The PI describes watching her flat and bed room.

The lady mentioned her actions corresponded to the report and advised a buddy: “I’d been sexually assaulted at work — one of the worst things imaginable.

“To then find out someone had put private detectives to tail me as I reported what happened to police is horrifying.

“The detail in the report is disgusting. To realise that someone was watching my bedroom at home is terrifying.

“It feels like something out of a TV drama and not real life.”

A spokesman final night time denied BBC Studios had any involvement within the surveillance report.

He mentioned: “Neither BBC Studios nor the BBC have instigated, sanctioned or contracted a third party to carry out any surveillance and we have no knowledge of any such report.

“What we have been doing is fully supporting our colleague from the moment we learned about the alleged assault.”

This story was initially printed by The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.