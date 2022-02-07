Woman ‘Tricked’ to Believe She Was a D.E.A. Agent Trainee, Official Says
Suspicions arose final week when Sgt. Matthew Jacobsen of the Portland Police Bureau in Oregon noticed a person and girl standing close to a silver Dodge Charger with crimson and blue emergency lights and a tactical vest in its trunk with a “D.E.A. POLICE” patch.
Sergeant Jacobsen requested them in the event that they have been federal brokers with the Drug Enforcement Administration, in keeping with a federal criticism. The man, Robert Edward Golden, replied that they have been certainly “feds,” in keeping with the criticism.
It was not precisely clear what it was concerning the pair that first attracted the sergeant’s consideration on the night time of Feb. 1, however the authorities later discovered that Mr. Golden, 41, was an impostor who had tricked the girl into believing that she was coaching to be a D.E.A. agent herself, in keeping with the criticism filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Oregon.
Mr. Golden had duped the girl, who was not named within the criticism, for a few 12 months.
He gave her a D.E.A. badge to make use of on ride-alongs at night time, when he would take her to talk with homeless folks to show them into “confidential informants,” and he spoke about his D.E.A. colleagues, like “Anderson” and “Luis,” in keeping with the criticism.
Morgan T. Barr, a D.E.A. agent in Portland, mentioned within the criticism that there have been a number of discrepancies in Mr. Golden’s portrayal of the career: The company doesn’t present ride-alongs, and it had no “Anderson” or “Luis” working in its district workplace.
Mr. Golden’s lawyer, Michael Charles Benson, couldn’t be instantly reached for touch upon Sunday. The case was reported by The Daily Beast and The Oregon News on Friday.
Sgt. Jacobsen, who couldn’t be reached on Sunday, discovered extra gadgets in Mr. Golden’s possession that burnished his look as a bona fide agent, similar to handcuffs, badges, holsters and an AR-15-style rifle that was later decided to be a BB gun.
Mr. Golden informed the authorities he had faux D.E.A. patches, which he mentioned he bought on web sites like eBay and Amazon, as a result of he and the girl have been “into cosplay,” in keeping with the criticism.
As for the Dodge Charger with the crimson and blue emergency car lights, the criticism mentioned that Mr. Golden informed the authorities that he needed to make others imagine that he and the girl have been federal brokers so nobody would hassle them close to their residence advanced.
He informed investigators that he used the crimson and blue lights, which have been contained in the automobile, “to get through traffic faster,” in keeping with the criticism, and he mentioned that he as soon as acted like an officer to interrupt up a struggle by shouting “police!”
The girl informed investigators that she attended college for legal justice and had been given credentials by Mr. Golden. He had taken her to capturing observe and as soon as claimed that he had put somebody in handcuffs on his method to work, in keeping with the criticism.
Mr. Barr, who couldn’t be reached for touch upon Sunday, mentioned within the criticism that he believed that Mr. Golden had “tricked” the girl into believing that he “is in fact a D.E.A. agent and she is in fact in training to be a D.E.A. agent.”
On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo launched Mr. Golden after imposing a lot of situations, together with that he keep a full-time job, restrict his journey to Oregon until granted approval by the courtroom, and take part in counseling and a psychological well being analysis.