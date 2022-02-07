Woman ‘Tricked’ to Believe She Was a D.E.A. Agent Trainee, Official Says

Suspicions arose final week when Sgt. Matthew Jacobsen of the Portland Police Bureau in Oregon noticed a person and girl standing close to a silver Dodge Charger with crimson and blue emergency lights and a tactical vest in its trunk with a “D.E.A. POLICE” patch.

Sergeant Jacobsen requested them in the event that they have been federal brokers with the Drug Enforcement Administration, in keeping with a federal criticism. The man, Robert Edward Golden, replied that they have been certainly “feds,” in keeping with the criticism.

It was not precisely clear what it was concerning the pair that first attracted the sergeant’s consideration on the night time of Feb. 1, however the authorities later discovered that Mr. Golden, 41, was an impostor who had tricked the girl into believing that she was coaching to be a D.E.A. agent herself, in keeping with the criticism filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Oregon.

Mr. Golden had duped the girl, who was not named within the criticism, for a few 12 months.

He gave her a D.E.A. badge to make use of on ride-alongs at night time, when he would take her to talk with homeless folks to show them into “confidential informants,” and he spoke about his D.E.A. colleagues, like “Anderson” and “Luis,” in keeping with the criticism.