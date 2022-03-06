Woman unrecognisable after transformation

A 20-year-old has confirmed off her unbelievable transformation on TikTok in images taken simply 5 years aside.

Izzy Shea went viral on TikTok when she shared her beautiful earlier than and after transformation that has obtained over 1.8 million views, The Sun experiences.

In the video, Izzy shares a clip of herself in highschool when she was round 15, sporting a typical schoolgirl look of a pure brunette ponytail, and minimal make-up.

The video then cuts to Izzy 5 years on, aged 20 and she or he’s all grown up.

Sporting killer cheekbones, a glossy darkish bob, and together with her make-up routine right down to a tee, the schoolgirl is now of ‘model credentials.’

She additionally showcased her enviable hourglass determine in a cross physique swimsuit.

Izzy’s followers have been left baffled by her transformation, with many refusing to imagine she is similar individual in each movies.

Commenting on the video, one wrote: “You went from Hogwarts to Euphoria!”

“You went from a Derry Girl to a model,” mentioned one other astounded viewer whereas a 3rd wrote, “I refuse to believe this is the same person.”

A fourth commented: “THIS IS ACTUALLY THE BIGGEST GLOW UP OF THE CENTURY.”

This article initially appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.