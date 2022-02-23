Woman Wanted By Manchester Police After Pit Bull’s Body Found In Trash Bag

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are asking the general public for assist to discover a girl who allegedly threw the physique of her useless pit bull away in a trash bag behind a lodge. Keryn Lynch, 37, is needed on a cost of “unlawful activities.”

Police mentioned they responded to the Fairfield Inn on Jan. 19 after a girl strolling her canine reported discovering a trash bag with a tail protruding of it on the aspect of South Porter Street behind the lodge. Officers on scene opened the bag and located the pit bull’s physique inside.

“Police were able to identify the owner as Lynch and through the investigation determined that she had disposed of the dog behind the hotel,” Manchester police mentioned in an announcement.

Anyone who is aware of the place Lynch is or has details about the case can name police at 603-668-8711.

