Woman Who Allegedly Took Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop On Jan. 6 Gets ‘Fair’ Break From Arrest

A Pennsylvania lady accused of stealing a laptop computer owned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) through the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol is getting a break from home arrest this weekend.

Riley Williams, 25, has been beneath home arrest since being indicted on costs in connection to the laptop computer theft final 12 months, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Williams was granted an eight-hour break to go on a visit to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire that begins Saturday, a courtroom order revealed, lower than a 12 months after officers indicted her for her function within the lethal riot.

The accused rioter is about to attend a good the place occasions embody the “Tournament of Arms,” “Ultimate Joust,” and “Boarshead Brawl,” in accordance with the honest’s web site.

Riley June Williams, seen right here, was arrested final 12 months after allegedly coming into the U.S. Capitol through the Jan. 6 riot and stealing a laptop computer from the workplace of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). (Photo: Dauphin County Prison through AP)

Williams allegedly wrote social media posts claiming to have swiped the laptop computer together with Pelosi’s “gravel hammwrd tbing” through the assault, in accordance with the newspaper.

“I took Nancy [Pelosi’s] hard drives. I don’t care. Kill me,” officers stated she wrote on Discord.

“Like [they’re] gonna arrest me. They’ll never take me alive,” Williams additionally allegedly posted.

She was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021.

Williams at present doesn’t have a trial date, the newspaper reported, though her lawyer stated a standing convention set for Friday might let her attorneys discover a date.

Williams is accused of plenty of costs, together with assaulting, resisting or impeding sure officers; disorderly conduct; and coming into and remaining in a restricted constructing or grounds.

