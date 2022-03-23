Woman who suffered heart attack near L.A. Marathon finish line dies at hospital

A lady who suffered a coronary heart assault on the end line of the Los Angeles Marathon has died at a hospital, race organizers confirmed Tuesday.

Trisha Paddock was a participant within the Charity Challenge Half Marathon, based on a press release by organizers.

“This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones,” organizers stated. “We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene.”

Organizers stated they’re in contact with the Paddock household and are providing help.

Paddock was elevating funds for the Asian American Drug Abuse Program, based on the assertion.

At 12:10 p.m. Sunday, firefighters “came in contact with a 44-year-old female race participant near the finish line suffering a medical complaint that escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest,” based on the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than a dozen personnel, together with LAFD’s Bicycle Medic Team, offered medical help earlier than Paddock was transported to a hospital, firefighters stated.

Paddock’s age was listed as 46 within the marathon outcomes whereas the Fire Department listed her age as 44. It was not clear which day she died.

A GoFundMe campaign was arrange Sunday to assist Paddock’s household with medical bills. As of Tuesday night time it had raised greater than $42,000, surpassing its $40,000 objective.

Her demise was the primary associated to the marathon since 2007, when a 50-year-old man collaborating within the L.A. Bike Tour held along side the marathon died after going into what gave the impression to be cardiac arrest, based on the Fire Department.

In 2006, two retired legislation enforcement officers died after collapsing on the marathon route. Raul Reyna, a 53-year-old retired Los Angeles Police Department detective, suffered a coronary heart assault at mile 24 close to Olympic Boulevard and Westmoreland Avenue, two miles wanting the end line. Retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy James Leone, 60, collapsed at mile 3, close to Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Street.

The solely different identified demise throughout the marathon got here in 1990, when a 59-year-old Altadena man below a health care provider’s take care of hypertension suffered a deadly coronary heart assault whereas working within the fifth annual race. William McKinney suffered coronary heart failure on the 21-mile mark close to Crenshaw and Pico boulevards.

City News Service was utilized in compiling this report.