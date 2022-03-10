Woman’s big win after creepy encounter

A passenger who thought she’d be caught subsequent to a creepy man throughout her flight was as an alternative floored by the response from flight attendants.

A teen managed to attain a seat in top notch after she was reportedly sat subsequent to a creepy man who began watching porn throughout the flight.

Melanie Schofield, 19, mentioned the person tried to take up as a lot house on the plane as attainable, The Sun reported.

Ms Schofield took to TikTok to share the story, captioning her video “when the old man you’re sitting next to on the plane starts watching plane porn so you tell the fight attendants and now you’re in first class”.

“Only cried for like ten minutes so we’re gucci,” she added.

Speaking to the Daily Dot, Ms Schofield mentioned she felt “upset and scared” for the entire flight.

“He used both armrests so that I didn’t have one and forced me to be squished against the side of the plane,” she mentioned.

The 19-year-old claimed she noticed him typing the phrase “sex on a plane”, alleging he began watching porn.

Ms Schofield mentioned she initially panicked earlier than “holding it together”.

She says she was moved to first-class when she told flight crews that she wanted to be moved away from the passenger.

“For the entire flight I was upset and scared,” she said.

“But I’m grateful that the flight attendants helped me and that I was able to get out of an unsafe situation.”

People commented on her video, saying the TikTok teen’s ordeal sounded “scary”, sympathising with her.

“The fact that u said something is so commendable because a situation like that u can feel so frozen and scared (sic),” one said, in a comment that has been liked more than 3300 times.

“Naaasty. I’m sorry you experienced that,” another said.

“I’m so sorry, that sounds so traumatic,” a third added.

While others alleged that a similar experience had happened to them before.

Meanwhile, some TikTokkers disputed Ms Schofield’s claims that she got moved to first class. “That’s not first-class that’s just an exit row lmao,” one said.

“That’s first class? Keep it,” another joked.

Her video has been watched more than 500,000 times.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission