Woman’s body found in house: Police question man, declare crime scene
Police are questioning a person and have declared a criminal offense scene at a Gold Coast home the place a lady’s physique was discovered in a single day.
Officers launched an investigation into the loss of life of a 74-year-old girl at Molendinar on Sunday evening after they have been known as to a home at Macquarie Avenue about 8.40pm.
A 50-year-old man attended a home on Macquarie Avenue that evening and spoke to residents earlier than returning to a separate home on the identical avenue.
Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman stated the person and girl had recognized one another nevertheless it was not thought-about a home violence incident and the pair weren’t family.
He wouldn’t elaborate on how the 2 knew one another.
“We’re just pulling all the different parts away and seeing exactly how the situation unfolded and looking at all the relationship situations that sit in the background, but at this point, it’s not a domestic violence incident,” he stated.
A autopsy was anticipated on Monday, with Superintendent Wildman including there was no preliminary reason for loss of life at this stage.
“This is a tragic incident in which a 74-year-old woman has lost her life,” he stated.