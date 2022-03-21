Woman’s body found in house: Police question man, declare crime scene

Police are questioning a person and have declared a criminal offense scene at a Gold Coast home the place a lady’s physique was discovered in a single day.

Officers launched an investigation into the loss of life of a 74-year-old girl at Molendinar on Sunday evening after they have been known as to a home at Macquarie Avenue about 8.40pm.

A 50-year-old man attended a home on Macquarie Avenue that evening and spoke to residents earlier than returning to a separate home on the identical avenue.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman stated the person and girl had recognized one another nevertheless it was not thought-about a home violence incident and the pair weren’t family.