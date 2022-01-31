Woman’s body found in North Parramatta unit

A lady’s physique has been present in a unit in North Parramatta after police had been referred to as to experiences of a home incident.

Emergency companies arrived on the unit in Pennant Hills Road shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday.

“On arrival, officers attached to Parramatta City Police Area Command found the body of a woman located inside a unit,” NSW Police mentioned on Monday morning.

Against the law scene was established on the unit and Fire and Rescue NSW hazmat (hazardous supplies) personnel are helping.

