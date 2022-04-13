Woman’s body found on Bronte Beach

NSW Police are interesting for info after the physique of a girl washed up on Bronte Beach in Sydney’s east on Wednesday morning.

Emergency companies had been referred to as to the northern finish of the seashore at 5.45am following a notification from a member of the general public.

“Police from Eastern Suburbs have set up a crime scene and an investigation is now under way,” a spokeswoman for NSW Police stated.

“If anyone has information, they should ring Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers.”

