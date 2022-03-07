Woman’s ‘cruel’ move to steal $233k

A girl has been jailed after attempting to cheat an 81-year-old man who was partially deaf out of his large jackpot win.

A shopkeeper tried to swindle $232,000 (£130,000) from {a partially} deaf man after pretending his lotto ticket was a loser.

Narendra Gill swiped the fortunate dip ticket — which had 5 profitable numbers and a Lucky Star — from retired supply man Frank Gowland after checking it, The Sun reported.

The 81-year-old had no clue he had scooped a giant Lotto prize till weeks later when police referred to as him.

Staff at Camelot, which runs EuroHundreds of thousands, turned suspicious when Gill, 52, referred to as them they usually heard her serving clients.

She admitted she labored within the GT News store on the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds however stated she was gifted the ticket and didn’t know the place it was purchased.

Camelot alerted police, who recognized Mr Gowland by way of CCTV footage, recognizing him and his spouse Sue, 77, moving into their automotive.

Shop supervisor Gill, from York, admitted theft and fraud and was jailed at Leeds crown court docket for 28 months.

Recorder Dafydd Enoch QC informed her she had been “unbelievably cruel”.

He added: “People who work in these places need to hear the message that you cannot abuse your position when it comes to dealing with millions of pounds. Trust is so important.”

The $82 million (£46 million) Euro jackpot rolled over after the May 4 draw final yr however two Brit tickets — one purchased by Mr Gowland — every gained $232,000 (£130,928).

The profitable numbers had been 3, 10, 13, 28, 46 with one of many 4 and 11 Lucky Stars.

Mr Gowland stated after the case: “The whole thing has been quite a shock.

“I had no clue I’d won until I got this phone call. I couldn’t hear what the PC was saying so I asked my stepson to deal with it.

“He said to the officer, ‘You must be joking, this is a scam’. Anyway, it wasn’t and I had won.”

Mr Gowland, who wears a listening to assist, remembers giving Gill eight tickets to examine.

She informed him they had been all losers and handed him again crumpled tickets, not realising she had switched them.

Mr Gowland added: “The police knew everything. They even knew we bought toilet roll on the day. They told me the woman phoned Camelot, 15 minutes after I left, claiming to have a winning ticket.

“But they smelt a rat. She was lying through her teeth. It’s unbelievable really. I might never have known.”

The thrilled dad of two, from Leeds, finally acquired his deserved payout in November.

He added: “It has certainly helped to make life a bit more comfortable.

“I bought a new car, cleared all my debts and gave quite a bit of money to my family. We’ve had new ­carpets and we’re getting a walk-in shower for my wife, who has health problems.”

When approached by The Sun earlier than her sentencing, mum-of-two Gill stated: “Obviously, I wish I had not done it. It was stupid.”

The department the place Gill labored is now closed.

This story initially appeared on The Sun and is reproduced right here with permission