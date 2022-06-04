Woman’s post on taking flight for the first time with her money leaves people happy

Do you keep in mind the first time you obtain one thing with your individual cash. For most, it’s an nice second of happiness. Just like this individual felt when she took a fight for the primary time together with her personal cash. The put up detailing the incident was posted on LinkedIn and since being shared it has prompted folks to share completely happy feedback.

LinkedIn consumer Mishka Rana shared the put up. “When you come from a middle-class family, it’s almost a dream for most us to travel in a flight. This picture I took recently when I travelled in a flight for the very first time, with my own money. I agree, it might be a very ordinary thing for majority of people, not a big deal. But it’s a special moment for those who know what it feels like,” she wrote.

“Being financially independent is a superpower for real. Sharing this because there might be someone somewhere losing hope, because of not getting job/work, not being able to live their dream life, etc. One day you’ll make it. You’ll be living your dreams. Keep grinding,” she added whereas posting the image. The picture reveals her sitting inside a airplane.

Take a take a look at the put up:

The put up has been shared just a few days in the past. The share has additionally gathered practically 18,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The put up has additionally prompted folks to share varied feedback.

“I can relate the feeling, I used the stay near the International Airport Mumbai and have seen it being built in front of my eyes, most of the times I used to go for walks and watch the people at the departure gates and think when I would board a flight. I did that for the first time in July 1996, a morning flight from Delhi to Mumbai,” wrote a LinkedIn consumer. To which, Rana replied, “This is so impactful, thanks for sharing your story. ”

“I can feel this first time emotion. I had same feelings when I boarded the first flight on December 11, 2019 from Bengaluru to Mumbai. Since then, I have boarded the Aircraft for more than 10 times,” posted one other. They additionally acquired a reply from Rana. “Amazing, wishing you many more international flights,” she wrote.

What are your ideas on the put up?