Woman’s video on fashion brand’s lizard-shaped jewellery is hilariously relatable

A content creator’s rant on lizard-shaped jewellery of a fashion brand has was a supply of laughter for a lot of. Shared on Instagram, the video exhibits influencer Gopali Tiwari speaking in regards to the reptile-shaped jewelry bought at Zara. The video prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback with some sharing how the items left them scared.

“Please tag the girl jo ye pehnegi? Also thoughts on Chipkali jewellery,” she wrote whereas posting the video. The clip exhibits the jewelry items stored on the show inside a retailer. Tiwari, alongside along with her buddies, is seen speaking about them.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 26. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 4.6 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback.

“This (jewelry) is actually very scary….. I just wonder if Zara is turning to zoora,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “I’m scared just by looking at it,” posted one other. “It is cooool as hell lol,” expressed a 3rd. As the content material creator requested, many additionally tagged others to allow them to understand how they wished to present lizard-shaped jewelry to them.

The official Zara on-line retailer lists this neckpiece as “Lizard Necklace” which is priced at virtually ₹2,000. Made of metallic within the form of a lizard, it has pearl bead appliqués. The bracelet can be produced from the identical materials and known as “Lizard Armband.” It is priced at virtually ₹1,800.

What are your ideas on the video?