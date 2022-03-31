Women are still missing in the music industry, especially behind the scenes

toggle caption Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The music trade is nowhere close to reaching gender parity. According to a brand new study from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, girls lag behind males as artists, however the issue is especially extreme relating to fields corresponding to songwriting, producing and engineering.

This is all regardless of the Recording Academy’s acknowledged makes an attempt at attempting to increase girls’s alternatives.

The research, which was funded by Spotify, examined the artists, songwriters and producers credited on songs that appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 Year-End Chart since 2012. According to their rely, lower than 1 / 4 of the artists on the chart in 2021 have been girls. Over the previous ten years, that quantity has been stagnant at 21%.

Over the previous decade, girls solely make up 12.7% of songwriters. The research additionally counted producers of choose years, and located that ladies made up a paltry 2.8%.

In 2019 the Recording Academy launched an initiative named Women in the Mix to attempt to fight the dearth of girls in manufacturing and engineering positions, asking collaborating artists, labels and managers to think about a minimum of two girls when hiring for a producer or engineer. According to the research, the trouble has to this point failed to provide any quantifiable enchancment.

“Industry solutions must do more than offer lip service to creating change,” stated USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder Stacy Smith, in a press release. “They must take aim at the underlying reasons for exclusion and have robust evaluation and accountability metrics to ensure that they result in real progress.”

The research in contrast the progress of girls within the music trade to the developments made by folks of colour. In 2021, 57% of artists have been folks of colour, in comparison with 38.4% in 2012.

Women of colour particularly have made strides on the artist entrance — making up over half of the feminine artists in 2021, in addition to outpacing white girls as songwriters. But just one girl of colour was credited as a producer in 2021.

The report additionally continued its examination of the Grammys the place the share of girls nominated within the main classes fell for the primary time since 2019.