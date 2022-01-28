Women Cops Get Duty Time Cut To 8 Hours From 12 In Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Normally, each female and male police personnel have 12 hours’ responsibility. (Representational)

Mumbai:

Women police personnel throughout Maharashtra would now have responsibility for eight hours as an alternative of 12, as per an order issued by the state Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey.

The new shorter working day for girls personnel might be applied on an experimental foundation. Normally, each female and male personnel have 12 hours’ responsibility.

The eight-hour responsibility for girls might be in pressure till additional orders, stated the DGP’s directive, issued on Thursday. Unit commanders should be certain that the order is applied, it added.

The step has been taken to supply higher work-life steadiness to girls officers, stated a senior official.

Earlier, this method was applied in Nagpur metropolis, Amaravati metropolis and Pune Rural, the official stated.

In emergency or throughout festivals, responsibility hours of ladies personnel could be elevated, however solely with the permission of respective district Superintendents of Police or Deputy Commissioners of Police.

