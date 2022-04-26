Women could take ‘on-demand’ contraceptive right before sex: researchers

Researchers have found a possible new type of “on-demand” contraception for ladies.

Experts from Stanford University had “promising results” when utilizing a mixture of the morning-after capsule and an arthritis drug to “disrupt ovulation at peak fertility.”

The last-minute contraceptive cocktail “may be the best candidate” for a birth control option taken orally simply earlier than intercourse, in accordance with the examine.

For the examine, 9 girls aged 18 to 35 got a one-time dose of 30 milligrams of ulipristal acetate — a morning-after capsule — and 30 milligrams of meloxicam — an arthritis drug — through the luteal surge, or the times main as much as ovulation when it’s hardest to disrupt.

The analysis concluded that ovulation was disrupted in six of the ladies, with eight of them assembly some standards for incomplete ovulation.

A contraceptive cocktail mixing a morning-after capsule and an arthritis drug was discovered to typically disrupt ovulation. Shutterstock / areeya_ann

The medicine had been discovered to extend the ladies’s cycles by three days and decrease ranges of the hormone progesterone.

The “promising” outcomes concluded that the drug mixture can interrupt ovulation “when conception risk is highest” however famous that extra analysis is critical.

Current contraception choices for ladies typically embrace unreliable choices like having to take a capsule on the similar time every single day or undesirable effects comparable to hormone imbalances.

More women are forgoing or delaying motherhood today however current adjustments in laws across the country restricting access to abortion and the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade have even seen some girls choosing to pursue sterilization.

While feminine contraception has at all times been the frequent possibility, many well being corporations have begun pushing other forms of male contraception as scientists examine choices for a male birth control pill and even an injection.