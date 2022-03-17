Women dance to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi in Paris. Watch

If you’re a common consumer of social media then you have to have come throughout many movies of individuals dancing to Dholida tune from Alia Bhatt’s newest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The tune has impressed a variety of Instagram Reels with customers recreating Alia Bhatt’s dance steps. Like this video posted on Instagram wherein a gaggle of three girls sporting sarees and sneakers dance in entrance of some iconic monuments of Paris together with the Eiffel Tower. The video will certainly make you wish to put your dancing sneakers on.

The video was posted by a lady named Mansi Parekh who’s a dancer. She uploaded the video on February 24 and it has obtained over 13,000 views thus far.

The video exhibits the three girls, who’re sporting crimson, white and inexperienced sarees and white sneakers, dancing to the tune. Wearing conventional jewelry, the ladies dance completely to all of the hook steps of Dholida in entrance of the enduring Eiffel Tower and Arc De Triomphe in Paris.

“A gayi Gangubai,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

The feedback part of the publish was stuffed with coronary heart emojis as social media customers praised the dance efficiency of the ladies.

“Wowwwww,” commented an Instagram consumer. “How did I miss this? The view, you girls and that energy. Love,” posted one other. “On top girls, well done,” one other consumer commented in French. “Beautiful girls,” stated one more.

The girl additionally posted one other video displaying the making of the Reel on March 8 and it’s got over 26,000 views thus far.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video right here:

What do you consider this wonderful dance efficiency to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida tune in Paris?