Women fighter pilots in IAF not an experiment anymore, says Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: What started as an experiment to permit girls to fly fighter planes within the Indian Air Force (IAF) six years in the past is ready to grow to be a everlasting characteristic, defence minister Rajnath Singh mentioned on Tuesday. He mentioned the federal government has determined to transform the experimental scheme, introduced in 2015, to induct girls as fighter pilots right into a everlasting one.

“It is a testimony to the capability of India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ and our PM Shri @narendramodi’s commitment towards women empowerment,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Sixteen girls have been commissioned as fighter pilots after the experimental scheme for his or her induction into the IAF’s fighter stream was applied in 2016, a watershed within the air power’s historical past. “The defence ministry has given clearance to make it a permanent scheme,” an IAF spokesperson mentioned.

The growth comes at a time when new doorways have been opened for women in the armed forces — the navy goes forward with a plan to present them extra alternatives to serve aboard warships alongside their male counterparts, the Indian Army has allowed them to fly helicopters and they’re eligible for everlasting fee.

Also, the National Defence Academy is ready to induct its first batch of girls cadets in June 2022. The Supreme Court opened the doorways of the academy to girls in a landmark order in October 2021.

Apart from IAF’s newest Rafale jets, IAF’s girls pilots are additionally working the MiG-21s, Sukhoi-30s and MiG-29 fighters. Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, the nation’s first Rafale pilot, was a part of the IAF tableau that featured within the Republic Day parade final week.

India’s first lady Rafale fighter jet pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh (L) on the Indian Air Force tableau through the Republic day parade at India Gate in New Delhi (HT Photo)

“Women are flying top-end fighter planes including the Rafales and Su-30s. The decision to convert the experimental scheme into a permanent one is an acknowledgement of their capabilities. They have performed exceedingly well in all branches of IAF,” mentioned Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), director normal, Centre of Air Power Studies.

There are greater than 9,000 girls presently serving the military, navy and air power. With the companies giving them extra alternatives to spice up profession development, the headcount of girls within the armed forces has elevated nearly threefold during the last seven years.

While girls have now been allowed to fly fighter planes and serve on warships; tanks and fight positions within the infantry are nonetheless no-go zones. They have been permitted to hitch the armed forces outdoors the medical stream for the primary time in 1992.

In May 2021, the military inducted the primary batch of girls into the Corps of Military Police, the primary time they have been allowed to hitch the navy within the non-officer cadre.