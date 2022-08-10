Women in Health: ‘I don’t like seeing anybody treated unfairly’ – HIV clinicians society CEO | News24

Describing her new job as CEO of the Southern African HIV Clinicians Society (Sahcs), Juliet Houghton quotes the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu saying: “There is only one way to eat an elephant – one bite at a time.”

Over Zoom from Durban, Houghton is ending her breakfast – scrambled eggs on toast – as we begin the interview.

“Look, I’m very pragmatic,” she says. “Of course, there are problems and barriers, but we have to move forward. It’s about having a solutions-focus to systems and breaks in systems – which of course is what we’re confronting in South Africa’s public health space.

“The chunk by chunk of the elephant applies as a result of it may be overwhelming in the event you take a look at the massive image.”

From Warwick to Romania to the beaches of Durban

After 15 years based in South Africa, Houghton, born in Warwick in the United Kingdom, appears comfortable drawing on African wisdom.

Qualified as an HIV nurse specialist at London’s School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in 1999, and as a social anthropologist at Brunel University in London in 2005, Houghton’s clinical and non-profit HIV experience stretches from the UK to Romania and finally, to South Africa.

She featured in the 2007 documentary Stephen Fry: HIV & Me, where Fry, a British actor, writer, and broadcaster, reflects on HIV in the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa.

From 1998 to 2007, Houghton treated babies and children living with HIV at Leicester Royal Infirmary in the county of Leicestershire in England.

“I first received concerned in HIV again within the late Eighties once I was a pupil nurse. Leicestershire Aids Support Services had simply began up, so I skilled to be a volunteer with them.

“Most of my career was in Leicester, a city actually very much like Durban, very multicultural. Leicester has a very large Indian sub-population, and a lot of African people too – Zimbabwean asylum seekers and a Somali community, people fleeing civil war. So coming to Durban felt very much like being at home, but with sunshine and a beach…”

“I did my master’s in social anthropology of childhood because I had all these different communities that I was working with. And I thought it would really help to be able to unpack the cultural elements of their health and how they understand the United Kingdom and how to help them best fit in,” she says.

ALSO READ | Why is the Aids conference still being held in Global North? AU expert laments double standards

Houghton visited Romania within the early Nineties.

“In Romania, children were put in orphanages for a variety of reasons. Sometimes parents couldn’t afford to keep them. Some of them were put in orphanages because parents feared that they might have HIV, so because of the stigma. But alarmingly, often medical practices within the orphanages exposed the children to the risk of HIV.

“So once more, it was lots round educating the orphanage workers on caring for youngsters, for instance, the way to take blood correctly. As we did not have ARVs (antiretrovirals) then, it was rather more of a palliative care method, managing ache, and so forth. And then fortuitously, when ARVs got here alongside, it reworked the youngsters’s outcomes.”

What motivated her career choices?

“I do not like seeing anyone handled unfairly,” says Houghton.

“And when HIV got here alongside, individuals had been handled so poorly. I felt one thing needed to be finished to appropriate that. From a human rights perspective, that is what’s at all times motivated me.”

Thirty-four ‘godchildren’

In a 2007 interview with journalist Carol Davis for British journal Nursing Standard, Houghton describes her demanding job caring for children living with HIV as “merely great”.

At the time she told Davis, “I find it irresistible. Treatments have modified enormously and a few of my kids are transferring to grownup providers now. It is a a lot happier state of play than 10 years in the past. Usually, I carry excellent news to households, not unhealthy.”

To this day, she is in touch with 34 “godchildren” who are now adults living with HIV, thanks to life-saving ARVs.

Houghton started volunteering stints at rural KwaZulu-Natal hospitals from 2004.

Three years later, what was supposed to be a six-month sabbatical in Durban culminated in permanent residency in South Africa.

Today she describes South Africa as home. Now, at the helm of the Southern African HIV Clinicians Society, Houghton is steering around 10 000 members – doctors, nurses, pharmacists, academics, and policymakers – in promoting HIV care and sexual health advocacy in southern Africa.

Game-changers in HIV

Speaking to Spotlight, Houghton points out two recent developments in HIV prevention.

“So we have already received each day oral PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), which is accessible to all people,” she says.

But new on the block and very exciting for women is the dapivirine vaginal ring, which women can insert themselves and which provides a month of protection from HIV infection. So that will be a real game changer – because relying on condom use, negotiating with your partner, ultimately that can be tricky. And whilst we wouldn’t advocate for not using condoms, this will be just another level of protection for women.

In March, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the dapivirine ring for use by women aged 18 and older.

However, Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale cautioned at the time that rollout of the ring would be delayed while the department further assessed the effectiveness of the device.

“And then one other game-changer – injectable PrEP, the cabotegravir injection can also be coming,” says Houghton.

“These provide two months of safety in opposition to HIV. I feel that is earlier than Sahpra now and there are additionally negotiations across the prices.”

Spotlight previously reported on what needs to happen before this injection becomes available in the public sector in South Africa.

She notes the recent announcement of an agreement between the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and pharmaceutical company ViiV Healthcare, allowing for generic production of the injection in 90 countries, including South Africa.

The MPP has told Spotlight that it expects generic versions of the injection to hit the market in around three to five years.

Parallels in stigma: Covid-19 and HIV

Houghton adds that 64% of Sahcs’ members are female and that about 30% of their members are nurses.

She points out the stress on nurses during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly at rural facilities.

I think the mental health burden on our rural health workers, primarily women, has been huge. It was such a stressful time, seeing patients die because of a lack of access to oxygen, or access to an ambulance. Staff are struggling to make sense of what happened, how vulnerable they felt, how unsupported – a lot of healing is needed.

“Apart from fearing for their very own well being and taking Covid to their properties, the stigma that constructed up round Covid was fascinating and terrifying on the similar time. Because in a short time individuals had been like, properly, we do not actually wish to see you since you are working in a clinic, or you might be working in a hospital and you’re going to make us all sick. This jogged my memory of the early days of HIV – individuals not desirous to share cutlery or bathrooms, or sit on the bus subsequent to someone, you understand.”

Working with the Department of Health

She highlights Sahcs’ role in advocacy and providing information to members. The society has active social media platforms, hosts online conferences and regularly posts HIV and sexual health “greatest observe” guidelines on its website.

It has also provided clinicians with advice on what to do when important ARVs are out of stock.

“Numerous it’s about communication after which, typically linking individuals up, serving to them to know what methods are in place domestically,” she says.

The society endeavours to work closely with the Department of Health.

Over the years, its guidelines have often been at the forefront of translating the latest scientific evidence on HIV into practical evidence-based advice for the South African context.

“Obviously we produce our personal pointers on numerous components of HIV and related administration,” she says.

“We have teachers from throughout South Africa, participating in producing our pointers, gathering the newest proof on numerous components of HIV and related administration. And typically it’s totally empowering for the Department of Health to have that, to see the place we must be going.”

As an instance, she cites the society’s gender-affirming healthcare pointers – a 27-page doc uploaded in October final 12 months.

ALSO READ | Ceres nursing home rocked by death of woman who was allegedly forgotten outside overnight

“Particularly, the gender-affirming pointers are one thing fully new, so that may open up discussions throughout the nation,” she says.

“So, for transgender and gender non-conforming communities in South Africa, as you may think, any providers actually are solely obtainable within the cities. And even in these cities, most of it’s in personal healthcare. So once more, there’s an advocacy function about sensitising communities to not bully or threaten or refuse to take care of people who find themselves transgender or gender various. Such sufferers who attend rural clinics must be handled with respect.

“The medical bits were written by our academic experts in the field. I mean, it helps to explain why even hormone therapy should be available at primary level, really. You shouldn’t have to be referred to see an endocrinologist at a city hospital.”

Houghton explains that that is nonetheless the early stage for these explicit pointers and that the society is engaged on growing a brief course on transgender and gender various (TGD) sufferers for well being staff throughout the personal and public sectors.

Ultimately, they hope that the Department of Health will incorporate these and different pointers into coverage.

Important to snort

During the course of the interview, Houghton chuckles typically. Speaking of her start city of Warwick, she jokes, “Well, it’s famous for not much more than castles, and it’s near Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of Shakespeare. So that’s where my name comes from (Romeo and Juliet). I guess I am lucky it’s not Titania )a character in Midsummer Night’s Dream) or something like that.”

Wrapping up, she says: “For me, laughter is a key mechanism to coping. Of course, it can be seen as entirely inappropriate for a health worker to laugh because we could be seen to be laughing at things that aren’t funny at all…

“But I prefer to snort. And I feel, you understand, it is wholesome.”

*This article was printed by Spotlight– well being journalism within the public curiosity.