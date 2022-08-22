Women post dancing videos in support of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin

The video clips, which appeared final week, confirmed the 36-year-old chief dancing with associates in a personal setting.

Some political opponents condemned Marin’s conduct within the movies as inappropriate for a Prime Minister.

Women have been responding to this criticism by tweeting clips of themselves dancing, utilizing the hashtag #solidaritywithsanna.

“We should all dance a little more! I stand in solidarity with Sanna,” one other consumer posted

“Let’s dance for each other,” one other said

Others have defended Marin and accused her critics of making use of a double commonplace.

“Why can’t she party after work? Do we expect our leaders not to be human beings?” tweeted Ashok Swain, a professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University in Sweden.

“How shocking!!! A young politician who does her job and enjoys her private life… Why can’t a young woman have fun? I can’t stand gender double standards,” Spanish politician Iratxe García Pérez tweeted . “All my support to @MarinSanna.”

After the discharge of the movies, Marin acknowledged partying “in a boisterous way” however mentioned she was offended that the footage was leaked to the media.

On Thursday, she mentioned alcohol was consumed however that she was not conscious of any drug use on the get together.