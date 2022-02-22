World
Women workers must cover up ‘even with a blanket’, say Afghan Taliban – Times of India
KABUL: Women working in Afghan government departments should cowl up — even with a blanket if needed — or they might lose their jobs, the Taliban‘s spiritual police mentioned Tuesday.
Most girls have been barred from their authorities jobs, for the reason that Taliban retook energy in August, although Afghanistan’s new rulers declare they are going to be allowed to return as soon as some circumstances are in place — comparable to segregated places of work.
On Tuesday, the ministry for the promotion of advantage and prevention of vice issued a press release saying girls shouldn’t go to work until they had been correctly coated, and so they might be fired if they didn’t comply with pointers.
The ministry earned notoriety in the course of the Taliban’s first stint in energy from 1996 to 2001 for policing the management’s strict interpretation of Islam.
It was unclear why they issued Tuesday’s assertion, as most women in Afghanistan have at all times coated their heads in public — with a free scarf a minimum of.
“They can comply with the hijab the way in which they need,” ministry spokesman Mohammad Sadeq Akif Muhajir informed AFP when reached for clarification.
But when requested if this meant they needed to put on the all-covering burqa that the Taliban made obligatory throughout their earlier rule, he demurred.
They can put on “any other sort of hijab, it is up to them, but they must (cover up) properly… even wear a blanket”, he mentioned.
During the Taliban’s earlier stint in energy, a strict interpretation of Islam meant policing folks’s day-to-day habits, actions, and clothes.
Western clothes was prohibited, males had been ordered to not shave, and other people had been thrashed if they didn’t hurry alongside to prayers.
Despite promising a softer model of their rule this time round, some strict prohibitions have crept again in — together with banning TV dramas that includes girls until they’ve an Islamic theme, and forbidding music in public.
There have been few nationwide edicts issued, nonetheless, and rules seem to have been launched across the nation based mostly largely on the whim of native officers, or based on conventional customs in conservative areas.
